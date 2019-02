BLACKSBURG, Va. — Ty Outlaw hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 88 seconds left and No. 20 Virginia Tech beat No. 3 Duke 77-72 on Tuesday night while Blue Devils star freshman Zion Williamson sat out his second straight game with a sprained right knee.

Kelly Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Ahmed Hill scored 17 points for Virginia Tech (22-6, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which beat Duke at Cassell Coliseum for the third straight game. The Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3) had been the only team in the country yet to lose on the road this season, but Duke hasn’t won at Virginia Tech since Feb. 25, 2015.

RJ Barrett scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Blue Devils from dropping out of a first-place tie with No. 20 Virginia Tech and No. 5 North Carolina in the ACC. Cam Reddish added 17 points as Duke dropped its second in three games, including an 88-72 loss to UNC when Williamson was injured Feb. 20.

The Hokies seemed to have taken control with a 9-2 run to open a 68-61 lead with 4:32 to play, but Duke used a 9-2 run to knot it at 70 with 1:51 to play. Outlaw’s 3 from the right wing followed a pass from Wabissa Bede, and after Reddish missed at the other end, Nickeil Alexander-Walker was fouled and made both free throws for the Hokies. Alexander-Walker had 13 points.

(21) BUFFALO 77, AKRON 64: CJ Massinburg had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulls (25-3, 13-2 Mid-American Conference) over the Zips (15-13, 7-8) for their 25th straight home win.

Nick Perkins scored 25 points, and the Bulls outscored the Zips 14-2 over the final four minutes in a game that featured 12 lead changes. Buffalo has won six straight overall, and its home winning streak is the second longest in the nation behind No. 8 Houston, which has won 33 consecutive.

The Bulls haven’t lost at home since a 73-62 defeat to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017. They’ve won 17 straight MAC games at home since an 89-83 loss to Akron on Feb. 24, 2017.

OHIO STATE 90, (22) IOWA 70: Freshman Justin Ahrens scored a career-high 29 points to lead the host Buckeyes (18-10, 8-9 Big Ten) over the Hawkeyes (21-7, 10-7) .

Kaleb Wesson chipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes, Keyshawn Woods scored 13, Andre Wesson had 11 and Duane Washington Jr. scored 10.

Ahrens scored nine points in a span of 1:08 during a larger 12-2 Ohio State run that put the Buckeyes up 74-56 with 8:42 left in the game. He ended up 6 of 10 on 3-pointers, and was 9 for 9 at the foul line.

WOMEN’s BASKETBALL

(2) UCONN 84, WICHITA STATE 47: Napheesa Collier scored 32 points, making 13 of 15 shots, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Huskies (26-2, 14-0 American) over the Shockers (11-16, 4-10).

The Huskies were missing Coach Geno Auriemma for the second straight game because of a stomach virus.

(20) IOWA 64, TEXAS TECH 62: Bridget Carleton scored all of her 27 points in the second half, including a layup with 3.1 seconds left, as the visiting Cyclones (21-7, 11-5 Big 12) rallied late to beat the Red Raiders (12-15, 3-13).

