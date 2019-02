UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson scored nearly three minutes apart early in the third period, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night for their season-high sixth straight win.

Mathew Tkachuk also scored and Elias Lindholm had two assists for Pacific Division- and Western Conference-leading Calgary, which won both matchups between the first-place teams in a seven-day stretch. Mike Smith finished with 26 saves to improve to 5-0-1 in his last six starts, including a 4-2 win over the Islanders at home last Wednesday.

Josh Bailey scored for New York, and Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots.

Backlund put the Flames ahead 2-1 at 3:15 of the third, beating Lehner on the blocker side for his 17th of the season.

Andersson beat Lehner through the five-hole for just his second of the season to give Calgary a two-goal lead at 6:12.

PENGUINS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2: Jared McCann scored twice, Matt Murray made 21 saves and Pittsburgh beat host Columbus.

Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby also scored for Pittsburgh, which snapped a two-game skid and beat its Metropolitan Division rival in a game marked by big hits and scuffles.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson scored and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets, who lost after posting back-to-back shutouts last week and revamping their lineup just before Monday’s trade deadline..

FLYERS 5, SABRES 2: Jake Voracek, James van Riemsdyk and Claude Giroux each scored as Philadelphia won at home.

HURRICANES 6, KINGS 1: Dougie Hamilton had two goals and an assist and Carolina beat visiting Los Angeles.

Teuvo Teravainen added a goal and three assists, Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist and Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal finished with three assists.

The surging Hurricanes won their third straight and finished their February schedule with a 10-3 record, moving into playoff position.

CAPITALS 7, SENATORS 2: The reigning Stanley Cup champion spotted NHL-worst Ottawa an early two-goal lead before turning things around with the help of a pair of second-period scores from T.J. Oshie at Washington, D.C.

Oshie reached 20 goals in a season for the fourth time, and Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, Lars Eller, John Carlson and Brett Connolly also scored. Braden Holtby made 21 saves for Washington.

The Senators, meanwhile, have dropped five games in a row, and seven of their past eight.

CANADIENS 8, RED WINGS 1: Andrew Shaw scored three goal and Max Domi added two as Montreal crushed visiting Detroit.

BLUES 2, PREDATORS 0: The Blues scored twice in the third period –Tyler Bozak and Alex Pietrangelo – to beat visiting Nashville.

Jordan Binnington made 19 saves for the shutout.

