LONDON – Prime Minister Theresa May for the first time on Tuesday admitted that Brexit may be delayed, as a bitterly divided Parliament struggles over how – or even if – Britain should leave the European Union.

May told lawmakers that if Parliament next month rejects her Brexit deal again, the lawmakers will be given a vote on whether to ask the European Union to allow Britain to remain a part of the trading bloc for several more months.

May said that if such an extension were triggered, it would likely be granted only once and that the time would be “short and limited.” She suggested an extension until June would be possible, so as not to collide with upcoming elections for the European parliament.

This was a major concession by May, who has insisted that not only is her Brexit deal the best and only one on offer, but that it would be reckless to delay leaving the European Union beyond March 29.

But May has struggled to win approval for her withdrawal agreement. Parliament overwhelmingly rejected her deal in a landslide vote last month.

Now May is offering compromise in a series of possible votes, each one based upon the results of the one before.

The prime minister promised lawmakers they would have a “meaningful vote” on her Brexit deal by March 12 – just barely two weeks before the Brexit deadline.

If Parliament again rejects her deal, the lawmakers would be proceed with a vote over whether Britain can or cannot leave the European Union with no deal. The no-deal scenario is seen by many as too risky and too costly to the British – and European – economies, though many hard line Brexiteers now favor it.

Finally, if Parliament rejects May’s deal and rejects leaving with no deal, then they will be asked if they want to seek a months-long delay.

After her statement, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, told the House of Commons, “I’ve lost count of the number of times the prime minister has come to this house to explain a further delay.”

He said, “This is not dithering. It is a deliberate strategy to run down the clock.”

Corbyn said that May’s handling of Brexit is already having real-life consequences. “Factories relocating abroad, jobs being lost, investment being canceled, thousands of workers at sites across Britain’s towns and cities are hearing rumors and fearing for the worst,” he said.

