A woman from Wells escaped injury Monday night after a large tree branch, felled by high winds, pierced the roof of her Jeep SUV while she was driving.

“A Wells woman had a close call last night driving down Perry Oliver Road,” the Wells police said on in a Facebook post. “Luckily no one was hurt. Meteorologist Keith Carson, when is this wind going away?” Carson is a forecaster for News Center Maine (WCSH-TV).

Photographs show a tree limb with an 8-inch radius sticking through the hardtop roof of the SUV. The tree limb came to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle. The driver was not injured “just stunned,” Lt. Kevin Chabot told News Center Maine.

The woman was alone in the vehicle at the time, and the accident could have been much worse if someone was sitting in the passenger seat, Wells police said.

Wells Police Chief Richard Conley, who retired in 2008, was driving by the accident scene and offered to drive the woman home, News Center Maine reported . The accident was reported around 7:20 p.m. Perry Oliver Road was shut down for about an hour.

