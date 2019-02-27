South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport padded its one-goal lead into the third period to beat Cheverus 4-2 Wednesday night in a Class A South quarterfinal at the Troubh Arena.

Deven Hannan, Mitchell Adams, and Bradley McMains scored the first three goals. Hannan’s empty-netter sealed it.

Red Riots goalie Liam McGibbon made 23 saves.

Colby Anton and Jackson Wilson scored for No. 6 Cheverus (8-11).

Third-seeded South Portland (11-8) will play No. 2 Biddeford (13-6) in the semifinals on Saturday.

In their only meeting this season, Cheverus beat the Red Riots 4-1 on Jan. 26. But, on Wednesday, South Portland quickly took the lead as Hannan scored 29 seconds into the game.

Cheverus began countering with its dangerous forwards, Wilson and Anton. The Stags drew two penalties. But on their second power play, Adams got possession in the Cheverus zone, skated across the slot and fired. His short-handed goal at 11:57 made it 2-0 at the first break.

South Portland got another quick goal to start the second period. McGibbon made a nifty pad save on Wilson breaking in, but the Red Riots countered with McMains on a rush. He scored 31 seconds into the period.

Anton scored Cheverus’ first goal at 3:57.

South Portland got its first power-play goal. But when Cheverus cleared the puck, Wilson raced past the Red Riots and scored the short-handed goal at 6:54, closing the score to 3-2.

Cheverus appeared to have tied the game on a rebound with two minutes left, but the goal was disallowed because it came after the whistle.

This story will be updated.

