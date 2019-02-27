U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday that she will oppose the confirmation of Andrew Wheeler, President Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“While Mr. Wheeler is certainly qualified for this position, I have too many concerns with the actions he has taken during his tenure as Acting Administrator to be able to support his promotion,” Collins said in a statement. “I believe that Mr. Wheeler, unlike (former EPA administrator) Scott Pruitt, understands the mission of the EPA and acts in accordance with ethical standards; however, the policies he has supported as Acting Administrator are not in the best interest of our environment and public health, particularly given the threat of climate change to our nation.”

Collins had previously voted in 2017 against Pruitt, who resigned last year amid a series of ethics scandals. Prior to leading the EPA, Pruitt served as Oklahoma’s attorney general, during which time he sued the agency numerous times because of various regulations.

The Senate could vote as early as this week on Wheeler’s nomination. It’s not yet clear whether other Republican senators will join Collins.

Maine’s senior senator said she met with the nominee “at length,” and expressed her concern over recent EPA proposals to roll back some environmental protections.

“These efforts are of great importance to the state of Maine, which is located at the end of our nation’s ‘air pollution tailpipe’ and is on the receiving end of pollution generated by coal-fired power plants in other states,” she said. “Moreover, there is no doubt that the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change pose a significant threat to our state’s economy and our natural resources, from our working forests, fishing, and agricultural industries, to tourism and recreation.”

