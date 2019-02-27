Former Portland developer Michael Liberty has been indicted for wire fraud and securities fraud in connection with a multimillion-dollar scheme to trick investors into putting money into a start-up financial technology company, U.S. Justice Department officials said Wednesday.

Liberty, 58, of Windermere, Florida, and Paul E. Hess, 63, of Braintree, Massachusetts, were each charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Portland with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud, according to an announcement from the DOJ. In addition, Liberty was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and three counts of money laundering.

Liberty had already been accused of fraud in a civil case filed last year by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC accused Liberty and others of defrauding investors of nearly $50 million.

Liberty and other defendants have denied the allegations in formal responses to the SEC action.

The indictment alleges that, beginning in 2010, Liberty and Hess solicited investments in Mozido, a privately held financial technology start-up company that offered users an ability to make payments using their mobile phones, the announcement said. Liberty and Hess allegedly raised millions of dollars from investors telling them, among other things, that their money would be used to finance Mozido’s business operations and that Hess was not being paid to raise the money.

The indictment alleges that a substantial amount of the money did not go to Mozido. A portion of the money was diverted to pay Liberty’s personal expenses, while Hess received commissions and other payments in return for the money he raised from investors, according to the DOJ.

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of the greater of $250,000 or twice the gain or loss on the wire fraud charges, and up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine on the securities fraud charge. In addition, Liberty faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of the greater of $250,000 or twice the amount of criminally derived property involved in the transactions on the money laundering charges.

Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Maine U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank, Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta of the FBI’s Boston Field Office and Special Agent in Charge Kristina O’Connell of the IRS Criminal Investigation in Boston made the announcement Wednesday about the indictment.

The FBI’s Portland, Maine Resident Agency and IRS-CI are investigating the case. Trial Attorneys Michelle Pascucci and Matthew Sullivan of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Clark of the District of Maine are prosecuting the case.

The Criminal Division’s Fraud Section plays a pivotal role in the Department of Justice’s fight against white collar crime around the country.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: