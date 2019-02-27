BANGOR — Maine’s highest court has denied another appeal of a Guilford man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend and the toddler she was babysitting.

Jeffrey Cookson sought a new trial for the 1999 killings in Dexter based on a provision of Maine’s DNA statute.

Jeffrey Cookson is led from the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor in December 1999. Associated Press/Michael C. York

His attorneys argued that a DNA test of hair found on his ex-girlfriend’s hand could exonerate him, but the state supreme court said Tuesday it didn’t represent clear and convincing evidence someone else committed the crime. A judge previously said the hair could’ve come from emergency responders or others who lived in the household.

This was Cookson’s fourth appeal. He’s serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Mindy Gould and 21-month-old Treven Cunningham.

