AUGUSTA – The Mills administration plans to open a new unit at the state-owned Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor serving a broader range of mental health patients than the privately run “step-down” facility proposed by former Gov. Paul LePage.

Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday the state will “offer a new option for in-patient level care” at the new facility now under construction on the Dorothea Dix campus. Rather than serving only patients transitioning out of Riverview Psychiatric Facility in Augusta, as LePage had proposed, the unit will serve a broad array of patients who Mills said are not being served in communities, jails or emergency rooms.

“This new unit at Dorothea Dix represents the best path forward for the facility under construction and the best path forward for the Maine people,” Mills said at a State House press conference. “It’s a more efficient use of the building and it will allow us to strengthen the full range of mental health services, especially to those in the communities.”

Mills was at least partially bound by the actions taken by LePage, who clashed with the former attorney general and lawmakers over the location of a step down facility for patients who do not need the hospital-level care offered at Riverview.

LePage had moved forward with plans to contract out a step-down facility in Bangor, even negotiating a proposed $60.3 million state contract with a Tennessee-based company to build and operate the 16-bed facility. But the company, Correct Care Solutions, never finalized the contract because then Governor-elect Mills asked for an opportunity to review the plans.

Mills said the new unit will function as part of the Dorothea Dix hospital, using shared staff, services and administrators. She estimated the annual price tag at $6.9 million but said $4.3 million would likely come from the federal Medicaid program.

The LePage administration had sought to use $5.4 million earmarked for community-based services – a proposal that a former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court had challenged in court.

