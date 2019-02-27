The Maine Principals’ Association has shuffled the boys’ hockey semifinal schedule to avoid conflicts with the boys’ and girls’ basketball state championship games Friday and Saturday.

The MPA’s original plan was for Greely, the No. 1 seed in Class B South, to play Friday night. But with the Greely basketball teams playing Friday night, the Rangers’ hockey team now will play Gorham on Saturday at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Brunswick will play Yarmouth or Cape Elizabeth in a Class B South semifinal at 5 p.m. St. Dominic will play Bangor in a Class A North semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s schedule starts with a pair of Class A South matchups. Top-seeded Thornton will play Scarborough or Portland/Deering at noon. That will be followed by Biddeford versus Cheverus or South Portland/Freeport/Wayneflete at 2 p.m.

On Saturday evening, top-seeded Lewiston will face Edward Little at 8 p.m.

All Class A North, Class A South and Class B South semifinals will be played at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Share

< Previous

Next >