LOWELL, Mass. — Tanesha Sutton popped in a pair of jumpers to open the second half as the University of Maine pulled away from UMass-Lowell for its 10th straight women’s basketball win, 60-41.

The Black Bears (21-7, 14-1 America East) opened the second half with a 15-1 surge to quickly turn a two-point halftime lead into a 45-29 margin against the River Hawks (7-22, 3-13).

Sutton led the Black Bears with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Dor Saar added 12 points.

Brianna Rudolph scored 14 for Lowell, and Linda Svenne 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMASS-LOWELL 70, MAINE 61: Joey Glynn scored all 10 of his points over the final 12 minutes as Lowell (15-15, 7-8 America East) closed out a back-and-forth game by outscoring the Black Bears (5-24, 3-11) 21-10 at Orono.

The River Hawks were trailing Maine 51-49 when Glynn hit a jumper for his first points of the game. Glynn followed with two more field goals for a 55-51 Lowell lead. After a Maine basket, Glynn put in a layup to complete a 2:21 span during which he outscored Maine 8-2.

Christian Lutete’s 21 points led Lowell. Vincent Eze led the Black Bears with 15 points.

(2) VIRGINIA 81, GEORGIA TECH 51: Ty Jerome scored 19 points, De’Andre Hunter had 18 and the host Cavaliers (25-2, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) took command with a 25-4 first-half run to beat the Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-12), who lost for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

The Cavaliers trailed 11-7 before a 3-pointer by Braxton Key sparked the eight-minute surge.

(7) TENNESSEE 73, MISSISSIPPI 71: Grant Williams scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with four seconds left, to lift the visiting Volunteers (25-3, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) over the Rebels (19-9, 9-6).

(8) HOUSTON 99, EAST CAROLINA 65: Corey Davis Jr. matched his career high with 26 points to help the Cougars (27-1, 14-1 American Athletic Conference) beat the host Pirates (10-17, 3-12) in a game that included multiple technical fouls against the Pirates and three ejections after halftime.

PENN STATE 78, (17) MARYLAND 61: Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half as the Nittany Lions (12-16, 5-12 Big Ten) beat the visiting Terrapins (21-8, 12-6).

Myles Dread had 17 points and Myreon Jones added 10 for the Nittany Lions.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 10, BABSON 9: Matt Chlastawa weaved through the defense and scored on the run 40 seconds into overtime as the Bobcats (1-1) beat the Beavers (2-1) at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Jack Golden started the winning charge, scooping up the ball and racing past midfield before clearing the ball to Chlastawa. Chlastawa evaded multiple defenders on the way to scoring the winner.

Chlastawa and Brendan Mullally led the Bobcats with two goals each.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 16, WHEATON 3: Margaret Smith led Bates (2-0) with five goals and one assist, and Liv Sandford and Katie Allard backed her up with three goals apiece during a victory over the Lyons (0-2) at Norton, Massachusetts.

Lilly Callahan gave Wheaton a 1-0 lead a minute into the game. The Bobcats responded with the next 12 goals.

Summer Dias added two goals for Bates, with Sydney Howard recording three assists along with a goal. Gianna DiPinto and Kate Loughlin also scored for the Bobcats.

