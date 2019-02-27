FORT MYERS — The Red Sox family sustained another tragic loss Wednesday morning, when news spread that Romell Jordan, 23, the younger adopted brother of catcher Blake Swihart, had died.

No details were immediately available, with the Swihart family asking that its privacy be respected at this time.

“It hurts, it’s tough, it’s something that I know it’s part of this because it’s life,” said Red Sox Manager Alex Cora. “I said it last week – it’s not about what happens on the field. It’s the other stuff that happens and we’re going to have some great days and then we’re going to have some tough days but at the end, we do care about each other. We turn the page on whatever happens on the field and we’re very close. We’re very close. That’s a special group in there.”

Cora said after Boston’s 7-6 loss to Baltimore that Swihart is still in town and will play on Thursday if he feels like he wants to.

“He feels that being around his teammates right now is good for him, he feels like whenever he has to go, he’ll go, but not right now,” said Cora. “He’s here with his wife and around the guys so he feels like, why not. Whatever he wants to do.”

Mookie Betts was as somber as Cora and the rest of the team.

“He’s like a brother to me, Blake has been with me since the first day we stepped into the Red Sox organization, so I’m there for him, I’m praying for him – it’s a tough time to get through,” said Betts.

YANKEES: Danny Farquhar is lined up to pitch in a game for the first time since collapsing in the Chicago White Sox dugout last April 20 because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage.

The 32-year-old right-hander, at spring training with the New York Yankees on a minor league contract, is scheduled to pitch this weekend against Pittsburgh in Bradenton.

“I saw my name on the board for Saturday and I was freaking out this morning when I saw it. I’m so excited,” he said.

He pitched his second simulated game of spring training on Wednesday.

CARDINALS: Catcher Matt Wieters agreed to a minor league contract.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 32-year-old would get a one-year contract with a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues.

A four-time All-Star with Baltimore from 2009-16, Wieters will compete with Francisco Pena for the backup job behind Yadier Molina.

PHILLIES: Outfielder Roman Quinn has a right oblique strain and plans to have an MRI exam on Thursday.

TWINS: After starting spring training with five straight hits, Byron Buxton was 0 for 3 for Minnesota in a 4-2 rain-shortened, seven-inning win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Buxton had two homers, a double and 10 RBI in five plate appearances.

“We haven’t played very many games out here and he’s already shown everyone who’s watching he can do a lot of things,” first-year Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He is as impactful as any player in the game.”

