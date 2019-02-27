MIAMI — Dwyane Wade hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off the glass as time expired, and the Miami Heat wasted a 24-point lead before rallying to beat the Golden State Warriors 126-125 on Wednesday night.

Wade scored 25 points for Miami, which snapped a six-game home losing streak. Wade took a victory lap afterward, waving a towel as the fans roared and “This Is My House” was displayed on the video boards around the arena.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 27 points off the bench.

Klay Thompson scored 36 points for the Warriors. Kevin Durant added 29, but missed a free throw with 14 seconds left that kept the Heat within two points. Durant made the second of two on that trip, and Wade delivered on the ensuing possession for the biggest win of Miami’s season.

ROCKETS 118, HORNETS 113: James Harden scored 30 points, Clint Capela had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and visiting Houston won its third straight.

In his first game since ending his streak of 32 straight 30-point games, Harden struggled from the field, missing his first eight shots from 3-point range – even having one blocked by Nic Batum, who gave the MVP candidate fits all night with his defense.

Harden finished 10 of 29 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3-point range, but he made two clutch free throws with 17 seconds left to put the game away.

WIZARDS 125, NETS 116: Bradley Beal scored 31 points, Trevor Ariza had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington won at New York.

HAWKS 131, TIMBERWOLVES 123: Trae Young matched the career high he set earlier in the week with 36 points, John Collins had 33 and host Atlanta beat Minnesota in overtime.

Collins scored 18 points in the fourth quarter as Atlanta, which trailed by 13 points late in the third period, rallied to force the extra period.

