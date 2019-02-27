BOSTON — If Danton Heinen hadn’t played so well in place of David Pastrnak, who suffered a thumb injury in a fall on Feb. 10, the trade the Bruins made on Monday to acquire winger Marcus Johansson from the Devils could have reached a much more full-circle conclusion. And it still might.

For the moment, though, Heinen will remain on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, Johansson will join David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, and there’s no nemesis-to-linemate angle.

“That’s water under the bridge,” said Johansson, whose 2017-18 regular season ended on Jan. 23 because of a concussion caused by Marchand’s flying elbow. “It’s something I’ve put behind me.”

Marchand, suspended by the NHL for five games for the incident, helped smooth Johansson’s arrival by being among the first to deliver a welcome-to-Boston message.

“He called me (Monday), and we spoke for a bit,” Johansson said. “He apologized, which I think was great. … It just shows that he’s a really good guy, and proves what everybody’s been saying about him.”

Which is?

“I’ve just heard great things about (Marchand) – that he’s a great guy, and he’s a great teammate,” Johansson said. “I think (Marchand’s call) was a great gesture from him.”

Johansson’s reputation, according to Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy, is that of a player with “good skill. Decent size (6-1, 205 pounds). Good playmaker. Good power-play guy, around the goal line. Speed. He’s been a good player in the league.”

Johansson, 28, had 12 goals and 15 assists in 48 games with the Devils this season, his second in New Jersey after seven with the Capitals. He missed 10 games from Dec. 20 through Jan. 10 with an upper body injury, but was playing well (seven points in his last six games) at the time of the deal.

“I’ve been healthy,” Johansson said. “Lately I feel like I’ve gotten a chance to play for a pretty long stretch without anything bothering me, and it feels like I’ve kind of found a way back to my own game.”

Bergeron appreciated that Boston added two experienced players without sacrificing from the NHL roster.

Johansson, who cost the Bruins a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a fourth-rounder in 2020, was added five days after the Bruins obtained Charlie Coyle from the Wild. Boston had to surrender Ryan Donato, who was playing at AHL Providence, and a fourth- or fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

“It always gives you definitely a boost, and some confidence,” Bergeron said.

“You worked hard all year to get to a certain point, and you’re obviously happy with the guys you have, but when the team and management is deciding we’re playing well enough to actually add – and add some really good players to our team, as well – to give us more depth to carry into the playoffs, I think that gives you even more confidence to keep getting better, and to keep fighting to be the best you can be.”

PENGUINS: The already injury-ravaged team will be without forward Bryan Rust and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel indefinitely after both were hurt in Tuesday’s win over Columbus.

Coach Mike Sullivan said both will be out “longer term.” Rust suffered a lower-body injury after colliding with Columbus’ Adam McQuaid in the first period. Ruhwedel suffered an upper-body injury in the second and did not return.

COYOTES: The team signed forward Conor Garland to a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

LIGHTNING 4, RANGERS 3: Victor Hedman scored at 3:25 of overtime and Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to a franchise-record 10 games with a win at New York.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, OILERS 2: Andreas Johnsson scored twice during Toronto’s four-goal outburst in a seven-minute stretch to open the second period and the Maple Leafs cruised at home.

FLAMES 2, DEVILS 1: Johnny Gaudreau set up two second-period goals and Calgary extending its season-high winning streak to seven with a win at Newark, New Jersey.

Devils defenseman Mirco Mueller was taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing into the end boards early in the third period.

