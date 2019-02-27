MEDIA

Portland Press Herald sports writer Glenn Jordan has received national top 10 honors in feature writing in the 2018 Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

Jordan was honored for a story on a Bath resident who competed in the famous 1954 race in which Roger Bannister broke the four-minute barrier in the mile.

He joins Press Herald reporters Kevin Thomas and Steve Craig in receiving top 10 honors in the 2018 APSE contest.

The Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram also received an honorable mention for its Sunday sports section.

Press Herald entries were judged in the contest’s second category out of four based on circulation size, alongside such newspapers as the Indianapolis Star, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Salt Lake Tribune.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Roger Federer maintained his perfect record against Fernando Verdasco to reach the quarterfinals in the United Arab Emirates, while top-seeded Kei Nishikori was eliminated.

Federer converted his first match point when Verdasco sent a forehand wide, finishing off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win that improved his record against the Spaniard to 7-0. Nishikori, though, lost 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

MEXICAN OPEN: Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 her first win in seven career matches against players ranked in the top 10.

• In the men’s event at Acapulco, third-seeded John Isner beat fellow American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal faced Nick Kyrgios in a night match.

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Defending champion Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the tournament next month in Indian Wells, California, because of a knee injury.

SHARAPOVA OUT: Maria Sharapova says she has undergone a “small procedure” on her right shoulder that will need a few weeks to heal, requiring her to pull out of next month’s Miami Open.

SKIING

DOPING: Five elite athletes and four others were arrested Wednesday in doping raids in Austria and Germany amid the Nordic skiing world championships.

Austria’s Federal Police Office said the raids targeted “a doping network operating worldwide” and focused on Seefeld, where the championships are taking place. Police said two Austrian athletes were arrested along with one competitor from Kazakhstan and two from Estonia.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: The title race looks to be a fight between Liverpool and Manchester City after the top two collected home wins Wednesday and third-place Tottenham fell for the second time in five days.

Liverpool stayed in first place with a 5-0 win over Watford, with Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk scoring two goals each, while City needed a second-half penalty from Sergio Aguero to beat West Ham 1-0 and stay a point back.

Tottenham’s title bid disintegrated at Chelsea, with Kieran Trippier’s own goal clinching the 2-0 loss.

