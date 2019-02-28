Black Dinah Chocolatiers announced Thursday that it is permanently closing its tasting room in Blue Hill, which opened in 2012.

The company’s headquarters, store and factory in Westbrook, which moved from Isle au Haut in 2015, will remain open.

Chocolatier Kate Shaffer, who founded the business with her husband and business partner Steve Shaffer, wrote in a letter on the Black Dinah Facebook page that “this decision did not come with ease. There is both great sadness in saying goodbye to the Tasting Room, as well as an incredible sense of gratitude for the opportunity – however long – to have served the Blue Hill community.”

The Blue Hill tasting room sold the company’s full line of chocolate confections and had an espresso bar. It also sold locally made ice cream and cookies.

