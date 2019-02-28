FRISCO, Texas — Jason Witten said the hardest thing about deciding to retire nine months ago was leaving football without winning a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 36-year-old tight end is giving it another shot.

Witten announced Thursday he is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Cowboys after one season as a television analyst. The 11-time Pro Bowler will play on a one-year contract worth about $5 million.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship.”

BROWNS: GM John Dorsey defended his team’s recent signing of running back Kareem Hunt, saying the franchise did “extensive” research about Hunt’s troubled past and is “really comfortable” with its decision to give him another chance.

“We talked to a lot of people,” said Dorsey. “And we felt very comfortable with the information we had.”

The Browns signed Hunt 21/2 weeks ago and are awaiting word from the NFL about his prospective suspension under the personal conduct policy.

Hunt, a former NFL rushing champion, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in late November after video became public of him shoving and kicking a woman during an incident last February in a Cleveland hotel. The Chiefs said at the time that Hunt had not been truthful with the team in previous conversations about the incident.

