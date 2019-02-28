All Mainers should ask their state legislators to pass the National Popular Vote bill as soon as possible.

All voters must believe that their vote counts. No one in Iowa or South Dakota should be able to choose the next president because of the Electoral College.

Elections should be fair to everyone. Our next president should be the person who receives the most votes. There would be no more presidents like Donald Trump or George W. Bush.

To make this important change to voting rights, contact your elected representatives and ask your friends to do the same.

Nancy Sullivan

Rockland

