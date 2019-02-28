ALFRED — The sentencing of a former Massachusetts priest for sexually assaulting an altar boy on trips to Maine years ago has been pushed back to late March.
Ronald Paquin was found guilty of 11 of 24 counts of gross sexual misconduct in November. Court officials say he’s scheduled to be sentenced in York County Superior Court in Alfred on March 29 at 9 a.m. Paquin was initially scheduled for sentencing on March 5, but court officials say the date was extended.
Two men who testified during Paquin’s trial said they were altar boys when the priest invited them on trips in the 1980s and assaulted them repeatedly. Paquin previously spent more than 10 years in a prison in Massachusetts for sexually abusing an altar boy in that state.
