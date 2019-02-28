BIDDEFORD — Molly Camelo scored a hat trick and Casey Conwell and Keara Dwyer added two goals apiece Thursday as the University of New England topped the University of Southern Maine 10-8 in a mutual women’s lacrosse season opener.

The Nor’easters erased a 2-1 deficit with five unanswered to pull away from the Huskies.

Anna Stowell, Nicole Corriveau and Nichole Carvalho also scored for UNE. Taylor Hopkins made five saves.

Aliza Jordan scored five goals for Southern Maine, including a pair in the last two minutes to pull within two. Colleen Fleming helped with two goals.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 17, HUSSON 3: Michael Finn scored five goals, Troy Bottari and Tyler Retalic had three goals apiece and Shane Puleo added six assists as the Monks (1-1) jumped to a 15-0 lead and cruised past the Eagles (0-1) at Standish.

Daniel Cunningham helped with two goals and two assists, and Tyler Brewster, Brendan Martin, Devin Linscott and Nathan Varle also scored.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(9) MICHIGAN 82, NEBRASKA 53: Jon Teske scored a career-high 22 points, and the host Wolverines (25-4, 14-4 Big Ten) easily rebounded from their loss to Michigan State by crushing the Cornhuskers (15-14, 5-13) .

The Wolverines were without Charles Matthews, out with a right ankle injury, but they raced to a 22-point halftime lead behind Teske and Iggy Brazdeikis. It was the last home game for Michigan, which finishes the regular season with trips to Maryland and Michigan State.

(24) WOFFORD 80, CHATTANOOGA 54: Fletcher Magee scored 18 points and the visiting Terriers (25-4, 17-0 Southern Conference) made a successful debut as an AP Top 25 team by trouncing the Mocs (12-18, 7-10) for their 16th consecutive victory.

Wofford, a private liberal arts college in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with fewer than 1,600 students, moved into the Top 25 for the first time in school history Monday. The Terriers responded by showcasing the depth and 3-point shooting prowess that got them to this point.

The Terriers haven’t lost since falling 98-87 at Mississippi State on Dec. 19. Their only other losses this season were against No. 5 North Carolina, Oklahoma and No. 15 Kansas.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) LOUISVILLE 92, (10) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 62: Asia Durr scored 47 points to match her career high, the first 22 during a 36-point opening quarter as the Cardinals (26-2, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) upended the visiting Wolfpack (24-4, 11-4).

Durr made a career-best 11 3-pointers on an ACC-record 17 attempts. The senior All-America guard was 6 of 8 from long range in the first quarter as the Cardinals started 14 of 19 from the field. Durr also scored 47 points at Ohio State in November 2017.

(5) MISSISSIPPI STATE 76, LSU 56: Teaira McCowan had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 18 points and the host Bulldogs (26-2, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) beat the Tigers (16-11, 7-8) to clinch at least a share of the regular-season title.

(14) SOUTH CAROLINA 73, AUBURN 66: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Gamecocks (21-7, 13-2 SEC) used a big run to grab the lead to top the Tigers (20-8, 8-7).

(17) SYRACUSE 94, (22) FLORIDA STATE 88: Tiana Mangakahia matched her career high with 44 points as the Orange (21-7, 10-5 ACC) topped the Seminoles (21-7, 9-6).

Mangakahia, a junior guard from Australia, was 16-of-20 shooting and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line with eight assists and three steals.

(19) TEXAS A&M 62, (11) KENTUCKY 55: Chennedy Carter scored 24 points, Ciera Johnson added 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the visiting Aggies (22-6, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) ended a six-game winning streak by the Wildcats.

Kayla Wells added 14 points for the Aggies.

Maci Morris had 11 points to lead Kentucky.

