ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Terrence Ross added 16 points and the Orlando Magic rallied in the final three minutes to beat the Golden State Warriors 103-96 on Thursday night.

A night after they were stunned in Miami by Dwyane Wade’s buzzer-beater, the Warriors blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost for the fourth time in six games.

D.J. Augustin scored 14 points and Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 13 rebounds to help Orlando end an 11-game losing streak to the Warriors. Orlando’s last win over Golden State was on Dec. 14, 2012.

Stephen Curry scored 33 points, but was only 1 for 6 in the fourth quarter. Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins each had 21 for the Warriors, who played without Kevin Durant (rest) and Andre Iguodala (sick).

The Warriors, who trailed by eight at halftime, outscored Orlando 30-11 in the third quarter, limiting the Magic to 5-of-23 shooting (21.7 percent) and forcing four turnovers to take an 81-70 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Magic roared back behind Ross, who hit three 3-pointers to ignite a 15-4 run. His last 3-pointer tied the game at 89-all with 4:16 left.

Curry then fed Jordan Bell for a layup and converted an open 3-pointer to put Golden State back in front 94-89, but the lead didn’t last long.

The Magic ran off 10 straight points, including a 3-pointer by Gordon, who had nine points and six rebounds in the period.

PACERS 122, TIMBERWOLVES 115: Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 35 points and host Indiana overcame Karl-Anthony Towns’ big night to beat Minnesota.

Towns had 42 points and 17 rebounds, scoring 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the first quarter.

With the game tied at 107 with less than four minutes remaining, Bogdanovic drove for the go-ahead layup. Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins then missed two free throws on the next possession, and Bogdanovic hit a wide-open 3-pointer. The Pacers closed with a 15-8 run, with Bogdanovic scoring 11 points.

CAVALIERS 125, KNICKS 118: Kevin Love scored 26 points, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton each had 22 and Cleveland overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win at New York.

Cedi Osman added 21 points as Cleveland won for the third time in four games. The Knicks had their modest two-game winning streak snapped.

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points for the Knicks, who led 99-85 after Damyean Dotson’s jumper to open the fourth quarter.

The Knicks still led by nine following Kevin Knox’s jumper with 3:51 left, but Sexton’s three-point play and layup brought Cleveland within 113-109.

After Knox followed with two free throws, the Cavs scored the next 12 points to take the lead for good.

KINGS: Rookie forward Marvin Bagley III will miss at least a week with a sprained left knee.

