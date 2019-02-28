UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Casey Cizikas scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Thursday night in former captain John Tavares’ first time back as a visiting player.

Anthony Beauvillier, Anders Lee and Valtteri Filppula also scored for the Islanders, who had lost 3 of 4. Jordan Eberle and Cal Clutterbuck each had two assists, and Robin Lehner stopped 34 shots to help New York move two points ahead of Washington atop the Metropolitan Division one night before hosting the Capitals. The Islanders’ 81 points are one more than they had all of last season.

Islanders fans, vocal on social media about their lingering displeasure with Taveras’ departure after he repeatedly said he wanted to stay, booed loudly when Tavares and the Maple Leafs hit the ice for pregame warmups and when they came back out for the start of each period.

They also serenaded him with choruses of “We Don’t Need You!” and other derisive chants throughout the game, including around a video tribute midway through the first period.

The face of the franchise for nine years after he was selected No. 1 overall by New York in 2009, Tavares insisted he agonized over his decision to leave before announcing it July 1, the first day of free agency.

BLUE JACKETS 4, FLYERS 3: Seth Jones scored 4:27 into overtime and Columbus won at home.

As the back-and-forth extra period wound down, Artemi Panarin wove his way through the defense and fed Jones, who knocked the winner past Brian Elliott. Jones got his third overtime goal this season and set a franchise record with the seventh of his career.

Panarin, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Scott Harrington also scored for the Blue Jackets.

OILERS 4, SENATORS 2: Connor McDavid scored his 43rd goal as Edmonton won at Ottawa.

Share

< Previous

Next >