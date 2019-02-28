FORT MYERS, Fla. — A moment of silence was held before the Red Sox/Nationals game Thursday for Blake Swihart’s adopted brother, Romell Jordan, 23, who died Wednesday.

Rick Porcello put his arm around Swihart and hitting coach Tim Hyers gave the catcher a pat on the back as the team stood together in front of the home dugout at JetBlue Park.

Swihart served as the DH. He delivered an RBI single to left field during the fourth inning. He had told Manager Alex Cora on Wednesday his brother probably would want him to play.

The Red Sox won, 13-5.

Swihart had a Thursday night flight to New Mexico for Jordan’s service, which will take place Saturday.

“It’s just the kind of person he is,” Mookie Betts said. “People deal with things in different ways. We’re his family. So he kind of leans on us. Just happy to see him out playing. … It’s good for him to kind of get away from it for a little bit.”

Red Sox players who aren’t in the lineup or scheduled to play don’t have to stay at the ballpark for a game if Boston is playing a team it won’t play during the regular season. The Sox and Nationals don’t meet in 2019.

“But you saw everyone staying there for the moment of silence and his first at-bat,” Cora said. “It tells a lot about who we are. Everybody was pulling for him to do something special in that first at-bat. Actually it was a good at-bat. And then for him to get a hit, I saw him hugging (first-base coach Tom Goodwin). That means a lot for both.”

Goodwin lost his son in 2014 and addressed the team after Jordan died.

Cora replaced Swihart with a runner, hugged him and said, ‘Hey, man. Go to your family.’ “

Betts, who was drafted the same year (2011) as Swihart, wasn’t surprised Swihart played.

“I know Blake. I know how he operates,” Betts said. “So this is kind of his getaway from it.”

Swihart stressed the Red Sox are a family.

“We go to dinners, play games, do everything together,” Betts said. “It’s more than just being here at the field together. We do pretty much everything together at some point.”

In the game, Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits, driving in a run and scoring another for Boston. Brock Holt hit his first home run of the spring, a three-run shot, and Xander Bogaerts added an RBI double and a single.

