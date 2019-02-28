HIGH SCHOOLS

Avery Lutrzykowski of St. Dominic was named Thursday night as the winner of the second annual Becky Schaffer Award as the best girls’ hockey player in the state.

The other finalists were Zoe Mazur of Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach, Sophia Venditti of Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland and Emily Demers of Portland/Deering.

The award is named after Schaffer, a 2006 Yarmouth High graduate who played on the girls’ club team and the boys’ varsity. She traveled internationally, helping underserved children, and died in 2011 from a fall while hiking in Micronesia.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Kyle Busch finalized a multiyear extension with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch said two weeks ago the extension to drive the No. 18 Toyota was nearly completed and he was not a free agent.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners scored three third-period goals Wednesday night to beat the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 at West Valley City, Utah.

Terrence Wallin scored a short-handed goal at 3:47 of the third to break a 1-1 tie. Josh Couturier (9:52) and Taylor Cammarata (15:55) tacked on goals for the Mariners, who have won 8 of 9 to move into a playoff spot in the North Division. The Mariners play two more games at Utah, Friday and Saturday.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Organizers in Kvitfjell, Norway, canceled the first of this weekend’s two men’s downhill races after the only scheduled training run was called off because of strong winds.

FOOTBALL

POP WARNER: The group for children will become the first national program at any level to eliminate the three-point stance in further efforts to make the sport safer for young players.

GOLF

PGA: Jhonattan Vegas shot a bogey-free, 6-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of The Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Zach Johnson, Ernie Els, Lucas Glover and Ben Silverman were tied for second. Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia were in a large group at 67, and defending champion Justin Thomas shot 68.

LPGA: No. 1-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn’s 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole gave her a 4-under 68 and a five-way share of the first-round lead at the Women’s World Championship at Singapore.

EUROPEAN: American golfer Kurt Kitayama kept up his impressive first season on the Tour by shooting a 6-under 66 at the Oman Open to take a one-stroke lead after the first round at Muscat.

TENNIS

MEXICAN OPEN: Rafael Nadal tumbled out Wednesday, squandering three match points in a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) loss to Nick Kyrgios of Australia at Acapulco.

The top seed also fell in the women’s event, with Sloane Stephens losing to Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-3, 6-3.

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Roger Federer is two matches away from his 100th career title after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (6), 6-4 to reach the semifinals in the United Arab Emirates.

