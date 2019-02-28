The man accused of killing a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy was in withdrawal from drugs during his arrest and police interrogation, a doctor testified Thursday morning.

John D. Williams is charged with murder in the death of Cpl. Eugene Cole in April. Cole, 61, became the first Maine police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in three decades. Williams, 30, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in June.

The doctor was the first witness in a multi-day hearing on a motion to suppress all statements Williams made to law enforcement upon his arrest, including a confession to the killing.

Defense attorney Verne Paradie argued in his motion that police obtained those statements illegally. He said Williams had been beaten by the arresting officers and feared further physical violence if he didn’t cooperate with the interrogation, and his withdrawal symptoms and weakened state made him vulnerable to coercion by police.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Marchese pushed back on those ideas with her own questions, pointing in particular to a moment when Williams said he understood his Miranda rights and explained them to police.

Paradie called two experts – a doctor who specializes in addiction treatment and a psychologist who studies interrogations – on the first day of the hearing. Both appeared by video in the Cumberland County Courthouse, and neither had interviewed Williams directly.

Williams stared at the video screen during the testimony. He looked unrecognizable compared to the widely circulated photos from the day of his arrest. He wore a brown suit and gold tie. His hair was cut short, and his face was clean shaven.

Dr. John Steinberg, an addiction physician based in Maryland, testified that Williams exhibited the symptoms of withdrawal from opiates and stimulants, including hunger, dehydration and exhaustion. He said Williams would have been desperate to alleviate those symptoms during his interview with police.

“He’s very much aware that if he cooperates he will be able to get food, get water, be taken to a place where he can sleep,” Steinberg said.

Dr. Brian Cutler, a professor at the University of Ontario, said several factors could have reduced Williams’ ability to make decisions and control his emotions during the interrogation. He pointed specifically to isolation from the four days he spent hiding in the woods, as well as hunger, sleep deprivation and pain.

He also said Williams could have been influenced by earlier violence or suggestions that he could sleep soon.

“General incentives have a powerful influence on human behavior,” Cutler said. “If the suspect believes that he or she will get some desired outcome in exchange for a confession under certain circumstances, that would certainly affect the suspect’s motivations to confess.”

Marchese asked both witnesses about Williams’ own statements that he understood his Miranda rights, declined further medical attention and described the interrogating officers as kind.

“You completely reject out of hand the words used by Mr. Williams himself in response to questions?” Marchese asked Steinberg.

“I reject his ability to properly characterize what is or is not withdrawal,” Steinberg said.

Marchese asked Cutler about the food the police gave to Williams early in his interrogation.

“The officers treated Mr. Williams in the interview with respect,” she said.

“I would agree with that,” Cutler said.

“They didn’t yell at him, did they?” she said.

“I don’t remember anything like that,” he answered.

Testimony will continue this afternoon.

This story will be updated.

