AUGUSTA — Greely High won its third straight Class A title Friday night, beating Lawrence, 62-45.

Greely (19-3) became the seventh school in Maine boys’ basketball history to win three straight state championships, joining Winslow (1937-39) and Morse (1987-89) as the only teams to do it in Class A.

For the second straight season, the Greely boys won their title hours after Greely girls had beaten Hampden Academy (54-42 this year) for the girls’ title.

The Rangers’ big three of junior guard Jordan Bagshaw (game-high 21 points) and seniors Zach Brown (14 points) and Andrew Storey (11 points) each had moments to shine.

Greely pushed out to a 16-2 lead early in the second quarter and Lawrence (13-9), which missed 14 of its first 15 shots, never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

This story will be updated.

