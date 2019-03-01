LEWISTON – Cape Elizabeth scored a power play late in the third period and added an empty-netter to beat Brunswick High 6-4 in the Class B South semifinals Friday night at the Colisee.

The second-seeded Capers (15-5) will play for the regional title at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Colisee, against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal game between No. 5. Gorham and top-seeded Greely.

No. 6 Brunswick finished 10-10.

Cape Gavin Simopolous scored the power-play goal at 13:12. Philip Tarling added two goals, including the empty-netter. Brady Eavenson, Jonas Moon and Andrew Carroll also scored for Cape. Jacob Doring scored twice for Brunswick. Jack St. Pierre and Isaac Burtis added goals for the Dragons.

The Capers jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. Tarling scored off a face-off at 1:47. St. Pierre stole the puck in front of the Capers’ crease, and scored at 6:15. Cape rushed right back, with Eavenson putting the Capers up at 6:49. Moon buried a pass from John Pellechia at 13:12.

But special teams would cost the Capers in the second period. An interference call was compounded by a bench minor for excessive arguing. With the 5-on-3, Doring one-timed a pass from Michael Eno, closing to 3-2 at 2:40.

Cape went on a power play two minutes later, but Burtis stole the puck and raced into the Capers’ zone. With a defender on him, Burtis scored within the far post, tying the game 3-3, at 5:12.

Early in the third period, the Capers got bodies in front of the net and Carroll stuffed a pass from Simopolous at 2:56.

Brunswick tied it 4-4 at 10:01. Liam Hemberger hit the post and Doring was there for the backhanded rebound.

Cape Elizabeth got another power play at 12:39. Simopolous sniped a goal from the left circle, going top-shelf at 13:12.

This story will be updated.

