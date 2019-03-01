SACO — First Parish Congregational Church, UCC in Saco is hosting a drive-thru prayer event Saturday in conjunction with World Prayer Day.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, located at the corner of Main and Beach streets in Saco. There will be people on hand to greet visitors as they drive in, listen to their concerns and pray with them. There will also be information on community resources.

“Maybe they can go on their way with a lighter heart,” said First Parish parishioner Ethelee Jackson, one of the event organizers.

Those who wish to come and pray are asked to drive in through the Main Street entrance of the parking lot, Jackson said.

People from all denominations are welcome.

“This is open to anyone and everyone,” Jackson said. “It’s come as you are.”

Jackson said praying can help someone through a difficult situation, giving people a better perspective and making them feel more at peace.

“I think it helps someone know they’re not alone and there is a greater power out there that can help,” she said.

The First Parish church has an active prayer group that prays daily for those on a confidential prayer list and gives prayer shawls to those who may need comfort.

World Day of Prayer is a non-denominational movement that is carried out by women in more than 170 countries, according to information from the religious nonprofit organization World Day of Prayer USA. It is celebrated on the first Friday of March through events welcome to all people.

The motto of World Day of Prayer is “Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action.”

World Day of Prayer dates back to the 19th century, when Christian women in the United States and Canada initiated activities in support of women’s involvement in mission work in their home towns and in other parts of the world, according to World Day of Prayer USA.

