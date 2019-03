ITHACA, N.Y. — Julia Champagne scored 24 points, including 11 during a third-quarter surge, and St. Joseph’s College advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament with a 68-61 victory Friday over Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Kelsi McNamara added 19 points and Emily Benway scored 14 for the Monks (27-1), who reached the second round for the second straight year. St. Joseph’s will play Ithaca or SUNY Poly at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Trailing 55-43 after three quarters, MIT (21-7) opened the fourth quarter with 11 straight points, closing within 55-54 on a 3-pointer by Christina Antonakakis with 7:41 remaining. The Monks never lost the lead but it was four points or less until McNamara, Jordan Jabar and Hannah Marks each sank a pair of free throws in the final minute.

After falling behind early, St. Joseph’s closed the first quarter on a 15-2 run to build a 20-10 lead. Champagne and McNamara each had eight points for St. Joseph’s.

MIT answered with a 15-2 run in the second to grab a 25-24 lead. McNamara and Champagne each hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter to send the Monks to the break with a 34-29 advantage.

Champagne then sank back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third, and a layup by Benway made it 44-32. The lead grew as large as 53-40 on a layup by Champagne after a McNamara steal.

Kristen Egan led MIT with 14 points. Dolly Yuan and Jocelyn Luizzi added 12 apiece.

Share

< Previous

Next >