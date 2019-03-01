PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Sungjae Im was in the first group to tee off on the first hole Friday at The Honda Classic. He’ll be in the final group Saturday.

Im, the 20-year-old South Korean rookie who around this time last year was winning the first Web.com Tour start of his career, shot a 6-under 64 in the second round at PGA National. He shared the 36-hole lead at 6-under 134 with Keith Mitchell (66).

It could be considered a surprise final pairing: Combined, Im and Mitchell have zero PGA Tour wins.

Mitchell had five birdies and bogey.

CHAMPIONS: Kenny Perry shot an 8-under 65 to take the Cologuard Classic lead, Mark O’Meara matched the PGA Tour Champions record with eight straight birdies in a 66, and former baseball star John Smoltz failed to build on a strong start in his tour debut, at Tucson, Arizona.

EUROPEAN: Play was suspended early in the second round of the Oman Open because of sandstorms that blew in off the coast lining Al Mouj Golf.

Play will resume early Saturday morning.

LPGA: Amy Olson’s eagle on the front nine and a late birdie on the 16th hole were enough for her to emerge from a five-way tie from the first-round lead to shoot a 3-under 69 and take a two-stroke lead after two rounds at the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Singapore.

Olson had a two-round total of 7-under 137 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.

