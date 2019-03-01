FORT MYERS, Fla. — Michael Pineda made his first start for Minnesota as he comes back from Tommy John surgery, allowing one hit in two innings, striking out one and walking none and the Twins beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Friday.

The 30-year-old right-hander hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since July 2017. He signed with the Twins in December 2017 and as he neared a return late last season, he tore the meniscus in his right knee.

Marwin Gonzalez, who agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract with Minnesota, was 0 for 2 in his first spring training game. Byron Buxton hit his third home run and Trevor May, competing for the closer’s job, pitched a scoreless fifth inning.

Rafael Devers doubled and Sandy Leon hit his first home run, a two-run drive.

ROYALS: All-Star catcher Salvador Perez damaged the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, raising the possibility the 2015 World Series MVP may need Tommy John surgery and miss the season.

Perez was hurt during a workout Wednesday, and the team said an MRI on Thursday revealed the damage. Perez will travel next week to California for a second opinion from Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

ORIOLES: Baltimore claimed infielder Hanser Alberto on waivers from San Francisco, a week after it lost him on a waiver claim to the Giants.

ATHLETICS: Slugger Khris Davis stepped up his rehab for a left calf strain and began running on the field.

Manager Bob Melvin said he expects Davis to be ready by the season-opening series in Japan in mid-March.

Davis has yet to play in a spring training game because of the leg injury.

DODGERS: Left-hander Clayton Kershaw has not resumed throwing since stopping Monday while feeling shoulder discomfort.

Kershaw, who felt the discomfort while playing catch, told Manager Dave Roberts his shoulder feels better.

GIANTS: A video posted by TMZ shows Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife at a San Francisco park.

Baer’s wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when the video shows he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways to the ground in the chair screaming “Oh my God!” and kicking a leg.

Witnesses saw the ordeal in the public plaza. Baer, holding the phone, says “Stop, Pam, stop,” then walks away alone.

“Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter,” the couple said in a statement issued through the team. “We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.”

Officer Joseph Tomlinson of the San Francisco Police Department said officers didn’t respond at the time, but police are aware of the incident and are investigating.

Major League Baseball said in a statement that it “is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts. We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”

