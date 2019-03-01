ATLANTA — Lauri Markkanen made three free throws to give Chicago the lead for good, Zach LaVine scored a career-high 47 points and the Bulls overcame Trae Young’s career-high 49 points to beat the Atlanta Hawks 168-161 in four overtimes Friday night.

Markkanen finished with 31 points with 17 rebounds. He snapped a 159 tie by making the three free throws after he was fouled by Alex Len.

Young, the rookie who played almost 56 minutes, had his third straight game of setting or matching his career scoring high after back-to-back games with 36 points. He had 16 assists, eight rebounds and nine turnovers.

Young and DeAndre Bembry had turnovers in the final 30 seconds of the third overtime, preventing the Hawks from an opportunity to snap a 155-all tie.

Ryan Arcidiacono’s 3-pointer forced the third overtime.

The Bulls have won 5 of 6.

RAPTORS 119, TRAIL BLAZERS 117: Kawhi Leonard scored the go-ahead basket with three seconds remaining and Toronto held on to beat visiting Portland.

Leonard scored 38 points and Kyle Lowry had 19 points and 10 assists as the Raptors won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Marc Gasol scored 19 points and Pascal Siakam had 16 for Toronto, which has won four straight home meetings with Portland and seven of the past eight overall.

C.J. McCollum scored 35 points and matched a career best by making seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to extend Portland’s five-game winning streak.

HORNETS 123, NETS 112: Kemba Walker scored 25 points, Jeremy Lamb added 22 and Charlotte won at New York to snap a three-game skid.

The Hornets inched back ahead of Orlando for eighth place in the Eastern Conference and evened the season series with the sixth-place Nets to avoid giving Brooklyn that head-to-head tiebreaker if the teams finished with the same record.

NOTES

SPURS: The team announced a buyout agreement with veteran center Pau Gasol, who will become playoff-eligible if he signs with another team.

ADAM SILVER, the commissioner, said he would consider shortening the regular season, but only if the league could develop something meaningful to do to replace the games – and revenue – it would be giving up.

Share

< Previous