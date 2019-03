BASKETBALL

Andrew White had a game-high 22 points to lead a balanced attack as the Maine Red Claws put together their first three-game winning streak of the season by beating the Delaware Blue Coast 124-102 Friday night before a crowd of 2,310 at the Portland Expo.

The win was the 17th for the Claws, matching last season’s total.

Maine used a 28-17 third-quarter advantage to break open a 68-57 halftime lead.

PJ Dozier had 18 points for Maine, which had seven players in double figures.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners signed goalie Domenic Graham, 24, from Nipissing University in Ontario.

In four seasons for Nipissing, Graham was 18-34-0 with a 3.42 goals-against average.

Before college, he spent four years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, three with Drummondville and one with Chicoutimi.

BOXING

PORTLAND BOXING: Novice heavyweight (201 pounds) Mario Wilborn of the Portland Boxing Club won his weight class Thursday at the New England Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions at Lowell, Massachusetts.

In the semifinals, Wilborn knocked out Dante Rivera of Danbury, Connecticut, 1:50 into the first round, then won a 4-1 decision over Andrew Perez of Methuen, Massachusetts. He was named Outstanding Boxer of the events.

Novice light weltherweight (141 pounds) Nathan Nappi of Portland lost a unanimous decision to Cesar Collado of Danbury, Connecticut, in the semis.

Novice featherweight (125 pounds) Kate Zehr of South Portland received a bye in the semis, then lost a 4-1 decision to Victoria Davilla of Stamford, Connecticut.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The salary cap will jump $11 million next season to $188.2 million.

In the ninth year of the 10-year labor agreement, the cap moves up from $177.2 million. It has increased in every year of the contract, with the biggest move in 2015 to 2016, when it went up by just under $12 million.

This is the third year out of four in which clubs must reach 89 percent in cash spending, and the NFLPA said that four teams are under that threshold: Dallas, Buffalo, Indianapolis and Houston.

Two clubs, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, still must make moves to get under the cap.

• Free-agent defensive lineman David Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Irving was suspended the first four games of each of the past two seasons with the Cowboys. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent after playing just two games on a one-year contract as a restricted free agent in 2018, his fourth year with Dallas.

MEDIA

ESPN: ESPN will start airing “Daily Wager” on March 11. The one-hour show will air weekdays at 6 p.m. on ESPNews. ESPN joins Fox Sports 1 in airing daily gambling shows.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time in his 19-year NASCAR Cup Series career.

Harvick turned a lap in 29.914 seconds in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, beating out Denny Hamlin and hometown hero Kyle Busch for the top spot.

