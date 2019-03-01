AUGUSTA — Anna DeWolfe scored 28 points to lead Greely to its second straight Class A girls’ basketball state championship Friday night with a 54-42 victory over Hampden Academy at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Rangers (22-0) opened a 5-0 lead and never trailed. Hampden (17-5) also lost to Greely in the 2018 title game, by a score of 53-38.

Sophomore Camille Clement added 14 points for Greely, which stole the ball 17 times and never allowed its lead after intermission to drop below six.

Bailey Donovan led the Broncos with 18 points and 11 rebounds. DeWolfe, who left the game briefly in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury, had eight steals and six assists.

