Gorham Savings Bank is accepting applications for its seventh annual LaunchPad small business competition, which awards a $50,000 grant to the winner.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. April 1, the bank said in a news release. Entrepreneurs, startups and established companies are eligible to enter by filling out an online application at gorhamsavings.bank/LaunchPad.
Five finalists will be invited to compete at a live pitch event before a panel of business experts June 4 at the University of Southern Maine’s Hannaford Hall in Portland, where the winner will be announced.
In addition to the $50,000 first prize, LaunchPad awards a $10,000 grant, and $10,000 worth of in-kind business and marketing services to a second winner with the best emerging idea.
In 2018, nearly 200 businesses applied for the competition, the bank said. Winners have received more than $250,000 in grant money since 2013.
J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:
-
Real Estate
Verdante at Lincoln Park: The Best of Urban Living in Portland’s East End
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Lexus LX570
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Hiking income-tax rates won't solve Maine's problems
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Heed Lincoln's words of wisdom about our government's stability
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Proposed appliance efficiency standards would save money, keep Maine cleaner