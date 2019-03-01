The Legislature is considering L.D. 589, which essentially seeks to limit free speech in schools.

Aside from the obvious unconstitutionality of the proposed law, I wonder why no one has noticed that Maine is at least the third state to have a nearly identical bill proffered by Republicans.

Last October, a (now former) Pennsyvlania state legislator tried to persuade fellow lawmakers to support House Bill 2750, virtually identical to L.D. 589. And, in December, an Arizona politician introduced House Bill 2002, which appears also largely identical to L.D. 589. USA Today ran an Arizona Republic story on that effort.

I wonder: Which organization drafted the basic document and is shopping it around?

Larry Butler

Thomaston and Reston, Va.

Share

< Previous

Next >