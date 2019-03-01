The Legislature is considering L.D. 589, which essentially seeks to limit free speech in schools.
Aside from the obvious unconstitutionality of the proposed law, I wonder why no one has noticed that Maine is at least the third state to have a nearly identical bill proffered by Republicans.
Last October, a (now former) Pennsyvlania state legislator tried to persuade fellow lawmakers to support House Bill 2750, virtually identical to L.D. 589. And, in December, an Arizona politician introduced House Bill 2002, which appears also largely identical to L.D. 589. USA Today ran an Arizona Republic story on that effort.
I wonder: Which organization drafted the basic document and is shopping it around?
Larry Butler
Thomaston and Reston, Va.
-
Real Estate
Verdante at Lincoln Park: The Best of Urban Living in Portland’s East End
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Lexus LX570
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Hiking income-tax rates won't solve Maine's problems
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Heed Lincoln's words of wisdom about our government's stability
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Proposed appliance efficiency standards would save money, keep Maine cleaner