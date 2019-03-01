Hey, Gorham, great news! Six months ago, Greater Portland Metro introduced a new bus line to Gorham called the Husky.

I have been using this line since the beginning and I am happy to write that it is awesome! Everything I look for in transportation: It’s punctual, fast and clean, and has the very best drivers.

The Husky Line isn’t your grandfather’s bus line. The buses have soft padded cloth seats and Wi-Fi. I am always greeted with a smile and a kind word and then transported to Gorham or Portland in a flash.

If you are sick of the traffic to and from Portland and then the lack and price of parking once you get there, my suggestion is: Try the Husky just once. I am sure you will be surprised and then become a frequent pleased rider like me.

Tom Grant

Gorham

