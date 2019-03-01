Eight Maine wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals that will be held Saturday.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Eight of the best wrestlers in Maine will head to the quarterfinals of the New England championships after impressive performances Friday night.

Cole Dunham (182 pounds) and Jeffrey Worster (220 pounds), both of Oxford Hills, advanced to the quarterfinal round Saturday.

Joining them in the quarterfinals will be Eric Andrews of Camden Hills (106), David Spinney of Marshwood (138), Mark Ward of Mt. View (145), Zack Elowitch of Portland/South Portland (160), Addison Boisvert of Scarborough (285) and Dave Gross of Bucksport (285).

Dunham picked up a 3-0 win over Josh Beayon of Vermont to advance to the quarterfinals. He will face Carson Licastri of Connecticut with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Worster won by fall in his opening-round match before taking down Trinidad Gonzalez of Connecticut by a 3-1 decision in the Round of 16. He will face Chris Mayer of Rhode Island in the 220-pound quarterfinals.

Andrews picked up a first-period pin in his opening match, then beat Konrad Parker of New Hampshire 6-4 in his second match. Andrews will take on Tyler Knox of Massachusetts in the quarterfinals.

Spinney reached the quarterfinals with a victory over CJ Glaropoulis of Massachusetts and will face Hunter Adams of Connecticut.

Ward had a bye into the Round of 16, where he rolled to a 12-3 decision over Ben Leblanc of Connecticut. He will face Aidan Faria of Rhode Island in the quarterfinals.

After an opening bye, Elowitch cruised to a 9-0 decision over Patrick Doherty of Massachusetts. He will face Danny Brown of Rhode Island in the quarterfinals.

In the 285-pound bracket, Boisvert won by fall in his opening match, then earned an injury default to reach the quarterfinals. He will face Kyle Garrapy of New Hampshire.

Gross earned a bye into the Round of 16 and put Brooks Jones of Massachusetts on his back late in the match, pinning his way into a quarterfinal against Matt Weiner of Connecticut.

Josh Cote of Noble, the only returning New England medalist from Maine, dropped a 7-4 decision to Angelo Folino of Connecticut. The sophomore bounced back with a 9-1 decision over Travis Foster of Wells in the consolation round to stay alive at 126.

