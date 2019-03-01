The new restaurant that will replace Bolster, Snow & Co. at 747 Congress Street in Portland, inside The Francis hotel, will be called Flood’s and serve a “tavern style” dinner five nights a week, Wednesday through Sunday, according to a liquor license application filed with the city.

The restaurant is a new project from Greg Mitchell, co-owner of the well-known Palace Diner in Biddeford. It’s scheduled to open the first week in May.

A sample menu provided with the application listed entrees such as clams on toast, grilled beef tongue, ravioli, chicken schnitzel and lamb shoulder.

Lunch will be added later, on weekends, and eventually lunch and dinner will be served daily, Mitchell wrote to the city council.

Although the restaurant will be located in the same building as hotel, it will be unaffiliated with The Francis.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: