LEWISTON — Biddeford High scored in each period and defeated South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport, 3-1, in a Class A South boys’ hockey semifinal Saturday afternoon at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Trevor Ouellette scored twice and Nick Reissfelder added a goal for Biddeford. Andrew Burns scored for South Portland.

Second-seeded Biddeford (14-6) will play for a second straight South regional championship 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Colisee. The Tigers will play No. 5 Portland Deering (10-10), a 2-1 upset winner of top-seeded Thornton Academy earlier on Saturday.

Third-seeded South Portland is done at 11-9.

Ouellette walked in for an early Biddeford lead, 3:25 into the game. South Portland dominated most of the play in the period and finally broke through at 12:31. Owen Anderson sent a puck in, and Burns buried it, tying the game 1-1.

Biddeford enjoyed nearly half the second period (7:25) on the power play, including 61 seconds of 5-on-3.

With a man advantage, Biddeford took the lead on an Ouellette blast at 8:45.

South Portland’s Bradley McMains was tripped on a breakaway, and awarded a penalty shot at 10:40. Tigers goalie Justin Larnerd make the save with a poke check.

Reissfelder’s rebound score at 10:38 in the third period gave the Tigers some insurance.

