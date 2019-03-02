BANGOR — The Boothbay girls’ basketball team struggled early from the field and from the free-throw line in the Class C state final Saturday night.

But with a state championship at stake, the Seahawks found a rhythm when they needed to.

Faith Blethen had nine points and 17 rebounds, her younger sister, Glory, scored 10 points as Boothbay shook off an early deficit to defeat Penobscot Valley, 33-25, at Cross Insurance Center.

Chloe Arsenault added eight points for the Seahawks (22-0), who took home the Gold Ball after reaching the Class C South final last year and the semifinals in 2017.

Lexi Ireland had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Penobscot Valley (17-5), while Emily St. Cyr scored seven points and Leine McKechnie grabbed nine rebounds. The Howlers led 13-5 after the first quarter and 15-11 at halftime, but couldn’t hang on in the second half.

