Bri Jordan scored 15 points and Gray-New Gloucester held off a late rally to beat Mt. Desert Island 43-30 in the Class B girls’ basketball state championship Saturday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.

The title is the second in three years for the Patriots (20-2), whose only losses this season came against Class A state champion Greely of Cumberland.

Julia Watras led MDI (19-3) with nine points. The Trojans made it a 34-30 game with just under four minutes remaining but failed to score again.

Jordan Grant added 10 points for G-NG.

