ITHACA, N.Y. — Annie Giannone scored 18 first-half points as Ithaca beat St. Joseph’s College 74-63 in the second round of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament Saturday.

Ithaca improved to 24-5 and advanced to play the winner of a game later Saturday between Middlebury and DeSales University in the third round. St. Joseph’s finished 28-2.

The Bombers jumped out to a 50-29 lead at the half. St. Joseph’s was within six with 4:28 left in the second quarter before Ithaca closed on a 20-5 run.

Kellyanne O’Reilly added 19 points for Ithaca. Giannone finished with 22 points and nine assists,

Kelsi McNamara scored 30 points for St. Joseph’s while Julia Champagne added 13.

MAINE 67, BINGHAMTON 60: Blanca Millan scored 23 points and the Black Bears (22-7, 15-1 America East) defeated the Bearcats (12-17, 7-9) to clinch the America East regular-season title in Vestal, New York.

Fanny Wadling added 11 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists for Maine, which pulled away with a 23-12 run in the third quarter. The Black Bears will open the conference playoffs at home against New Hampshire at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Rebecca Carmody scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Binghamton.

(1) BAYLOR 76, OKLAHOMA STATE 44: Kalani Brown had 14 points and 13 rebounds in her last regular-season home game as the Bears (27-1, 17-0 Big 12) beat the Cowboys (14-14, 5-12) in Waco, Texas.

(2) UCONN 83, HOUSTON 61: Napheesa Collier had 29 points and nine rebounds to lead the Huskies (27-2, 15-0 American Athletic) past the Cougars 15-13, 9-6) at Storrs, Connecticut.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BINGHAMTON 83, UMAINE 60: J.C. Show scored 30 points and made a school-record 10 3-pointers on 10-of-14 shooting from behind the arc and the Bearcats (9-21, 5-10) beat the Black Bears (5-25, 3-12) in Bangor to secure the No. 7 seed in the America East Conference tournament.

Vincent Eze scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Black Bears, who have lost seven straight.

(2) VIRGINIA 73, PITTSBURGH 49: Kyle Guy scored 17 points and the Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2 ACC) beat the Panthers (12-17, 2-14) in Charlottesville, Virginia.

(3) DUKE 87, MIAMI 57: RJ Barrett had 19 points and 10 rebounds, fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added 19 points and the Blue Devils (25-4, 13-1 ACC) beat the Hurricanes (12-16, 4-12) in Durham, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

ENDICOTT 4, UNE 2: Juliana Gibbs scored twice in the third period and the second-ranked Gulls (18-4-4) defeated the fifth-seeded Nor’easters (16-10-1) in the Colonial Hockey Conference semifinals in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Katie Babineau and Jessie Scott scored for UNE.

MEN’S LACROSSE

AMHERST 24, COLBY 6: Colin Minicus scored five goals as the Mammoths cruised to a win over the Mules in Waterville in the season-opener for both teams. C.J. Hassan scored two goals for Colby.

BOWDOIN 8, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 7: Cal Fullerton scored the winning goal with 39 seconds left in overtime to lift the Polar Bears over the Camels in their NESCAC season opener in Brunswick.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 11, MIDDLEBURY 10: Summer Dias scored three goals, including the winner in overtime to lead the Bobcats (3-0, 1-0 NESCAC) over the Panthers (0-1, 0-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.

COLBY 6, AMHERST 5: Taylor Moore scored twice to lead the Mules (1-0, 1-0) over the Mammoths (0-1, 0-1) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

SOFTBALL

MAINE 5, MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY 4: Emma Larke scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a bunt by Makayla Livingston to lift the Black Bears (2-6) past the Kangaroos (13-5) in Abilene, Texas.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN 9, MAINE 2: Linsey Tomlinson went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run in the sixth inning to power the Wildcats (6-7) past the Black Bears (2-7) in Abilene, Texas.

