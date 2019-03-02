BANGOR — It was the Winthrop boys’ basketball team’s second state championship game appearance in three years.

This time, the Ramblers got the ending they wanted.

Cam Wood scored 16 points, Cam Hachey added 12 and the Ramblers won the Class C championship, defeating Houlton 61-49 Saturday night at Cross Insurance Center.

Sam Figueroa added nine points and Jared McLaughlin had seven for the Ramblers (21-1), who led 38-36 after three quarters, then got two big 3-pointers from Nate LeBlanc and one from Hachey to extend their lead.

Houlton (17-5) was led by Keegan Gentle with 19 points. Nick Brewer scored 13 points, and Caleb Solomon got 10 off the bench.

FOREST HILLS 70, SCHENCK 65: Dalton Gregoire and Parker Desjardins each scored 18 points, and Brandon Gilboe and Jakob Rivas each added 15 as the Tigers (22-0) held off the Wolverines (14-8) in the Class D state final in Bangor.

Kaden Hannon led Schenck with 22 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

LEWISTON 6, EDWARD LITTLE 5: The top-ranked Blue Devils (17-2) forced overtime with a three-goal outburst in the final two minutes of regulation, then got a goal from Ridge Field to beat the fourth-seeded Red Eddies (13-7) in a Class A North semifinal at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Lewiston will face No. 2 St. Dom’s in the regional final Tuesday at the Colisee.

Edward Little led 5-2 after Ben Cassidy’s fourth goal of the game with 7:24 remaining. But the Red Eddies got into trouble with penalties, and Lewiston capitalized. Ben St. Laurent scored during a 5-on-3 advantage with 1:53 left, Ryan Pomerleau added another power-play goal just 24 seconds later.

Damon Bossie was credited with the tying goal with 37.9 remaining.

OLD TOWN/ORONO 4, CAMDEN HILLS 1: The top-seeded Black Bears (14-5) scored two power-play goals and advanced to the Class B North final with a win over the No. 4 Windjammers (12-8) at Colby College’s Alfond Rink.

Trent Lick, Cam Tower, Tyler McCannell and Chase Campbell contributed a goal apiece for the defending state champions.

Dylan Hastings scored in the third period for Camden Hills.

WATERVILLE/WINSLOW 6, PRESQUE ISLE 5: Zach Menoudarakos fired a slap shot through traffic for the winning goal four minutes into overtime, lifting the second-seeded RiverHawks (15-4) over the third-seeded Wildcats (16-4) in a Class B North semifinal in Waterville.

Thomas Patenaude had a hat trick for Presque Isle, including the tying goal with 1:05 left in regulation.

Nate Newgard notched a hat trick and Tom Tibbetts scored twice for Waterville/Winslow.

