FORT MYERS, Fla. — With news Friday that the Royals have lost their All-Star catcher, Salvador Perez, for what appears to be a significant amount of time because of a UCL injury to his elbow, speculation will swirl more intensely around the Red Sox, who have openly said they want to trade one of their catchers.

It’s just one reason Sandy Leon picked a good day to hit his first home run this spring in Boston’s 4-3 loss to the Twins on Friday.

“I wasn’t trying to hit a homer, just been working at it, staying short, get a pitch to hit,” said Leon. “I just put a good swing on it. I was seeing the pitch good, swinging at strikes, and that’s going to help a lot.”

Leon is, of course, aware the situation.

“I know all three can catch and can play in the big leagues – whatever happens, we’re going to play, we’re a family, we are really tight, Christian (Vazquez), Blake (Swihart) and me,” said Leon. “I’ve been in that situation a lot of times, so it doesn’t bother me. I’m going to play hard, do my job and see what happens.”

The Red Sox traded for Leon from Washington at the end of the 2015 season after Vazquez underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire season.

Leon’s power has declined over the past three seasons, from a .476 slugging percentage in 2016, to .354, and then .279 last year when he hit five home runs.

“Starting over,” said Leon. “Last year, it wasn’t good, especially that part. I know I’m better than that and I can do the job in that part and help the team more than I did last year, and just looking forwards to do that.”

Manager Alex Cora said he believes all the catchers will have better offensive campaigns in 2019.

“Offensively, they’re a lot better than last year, we know that,” said Cora. “I’m not saying they’re going to hit .330, .340 – hopefully – but they’re a lot better than last year, they’re going to improve.”

• Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, but Red Sox pitchers gave up 16 hits in a 9-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in Fort Myers, Fla.

Reliever Colten Brewer started for Boston and took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and walking three in one-plus innings.

NATIONALS: Bryce Harper sounded like a typical Philadelphian talking about a goal every Phillies fan will endorse.

“I want to be on Broad Street on a frickin’ boat or bus or whatever it is and hold a (World Series) trophy over my head,” the six-time All-Star said Saturday after putting on his new No. 3 jersey.

The Phillies are counting on Harper to help them win only the third championship in franchise history. Philadelphia gave Harper a 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history at $330 million. His arrival has fans scurrying to the box office. The team said 180,000 tickets were sold in less than two days after the agreement was reported Thursday afternoon.

“He’s a magnetic personality and he plays the game with his heart on his sleeve and Philadelphia loves that,” Phillies owner John Middleton said. “They love people who leave a little skin on the grass.”

Harper was greeted by the Phillie Phanatic as he walked onto the first base dugout at the team’s spring training ballpark. He got applause from team employees gathered for his introductory news conference.

Negotiations took far longer than expected, but Harper and his agent, Scott Boras, insisted an opt-out clause was never a hold up. Boras said Harper was his first client to instruct him not to seek one.

PADRES: Manny Machado’s debut in a Padres uniform was a lot less eventful than his free agency.

The four-time All-Star spent the offseason being courted by every club with money to burn, and he wound up signing a $300 million, 10-year deal with San Diego in late February. But after a few workouts in Arizona, his Cactus League debut against the San Francisco Giants was rather underwhelming.

Machado popped out in his first at-bat and drew a walk in his second, and he left after three innings at third base without getting any action.

ASTROS: On the morning of his spring debut Saturday, Alex Bregman woke up early because of a nightmare about being hit by a pitch.

Hours later, as Houston’s third baseman prepared to take the field against the New York Mets following his recovery from surgery on his right elbow, he was still thinking about his dream. He asked a teammate to borrow a guard to cover his other elbow.

The move proved fortuitous: On his third and final plate appearance, Bregman was plunked by Jeurys Familia on the protected elbow. Infield prospect Alex De Goti, who provided the guard, became Bregman’s hero.

