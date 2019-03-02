COLUMBUS, Ohio — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday.

The Oilers used a three-goal second period to pull away from the Blue Jackets, who had won 3 of 4 and are seeking to stay above the wild-card line in the Eastern Conference.

Koskinen improved to 18-15-4 with his fourth career shutout – all this season.

Zack Kassian and Alex Chiasson also scored for the Oilers, who are 4-1-1 in their last six after a five-game losing streak. Connor McDavid had three assists.

Kassian broke Brandon Dubinsky’s eye socket in a fight in his previous game at Columbus.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 15 saves for Columbus before he was pulled after two periods. Joonas Korpisalo stopped each of the five shots he faces, but Columbus still couldn’t generate any offense.

Kassian got his 10th of the season 6:27 into the game, going high to beat Bobrovsky from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Draisaitl.

Early in the second period, the Oilers had their way for a long stretch in the Columbus zone, picking at the edges until McDavid circled around the net and fed Currie, who scored his second of the season at 5:07.

Draisaitl then buried a shot from the right circle after a give-and-go with McDavid, making it 3-0 at 8:53.

KINGS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3: Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Los Angeles won at home to stop a 10-game losing streak.

Dustin Brown scored twice for the Kings, who avoided tying the longest losing streak in team history, an 11-game slide from March 16-April 4, 2004. Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Leipsic each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Walker scored a power-play goal. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Brendan Perlini scored twice for the Blackhawks, who have dropped 3 of 4. Corey Crawford made 19 saves.

Chicago trailed 3-0 late in the first period, but rallied in the second. Kempe put Los Angeles ahead for good when he scored off a pass from Jonny Brodzinski at 8:08 of the second.

NOTES

DUCKS: Jakob Silfverberg signed a $26.5 million, five-year extension with Anaheim, forgoing the chance to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Silfverberg, 28, leads the Ducks with 16 goals and has 24 points in 56 games. He has 99 goals and 115 assists over six seasons with Anaheim.

