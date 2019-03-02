SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin won her third straight World Cup overall title Saturday, even though neither she nor anyone else was racing.

The women’s World Cup super-G race in Sochi, Russia, was postponed from Saturday to Sunday due to snowstorms, which also meant the end of plans to hold a second super-G this weekend.

Shiffrin has a 719-point lead with 700 points left this season.

• Dominik Paris won the next-to-last men’s downhill at Kvitfjell, Norway, preventing his Swiss rival, Beat Feuz, from locking up the season-long title in the discipline.

GOLF

PGA: Vijay Singh, at 56 years old, shot a 5-under 65 to get to 6 under for the week at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

That put him one shot behind Wyndham Clark after three rounds. If Singh wins, he’ll be the oldest victor in PGA Tour history. Sam Snead was 52 when he won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open.

LPGA: Ariya Jutanugarn moved to a one-stroke lead after a 6-under 66 in the Women’s World Championship at Singapore.

CHAMPIONS: Mark O’Meara shot a 3-under 70 to take the second-round lead in the Cologuard Classic at Tucson, Arizona, while former baseball star John Smoltz closed with a double bogey to drop 11 strokes back in his Tour debut.

EUROPEAN: Maximilian Kieffer of Germany played just three holes at the Oman Open but finished the day in the outright lead at Muscat. He was one of only 11 players to finish their second rounds before play was called off for the day because of sandstorms.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Roger Federer became the second male tennis player to win 100 career titles when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Federer, the record 20-time Grand Slam champion, joined Jimmy Connors in reaching 100 tour-level tournament titles, with eight coming in Dubai. Connors ended his career with 109 titles.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Reserve Riyad Mahrez poked in a scruffy goal as visiting Manchester City beat Bournemouth 1-0 to climb to the top of the standings. Manchester City is two points clear of Liverpool, whose game in hand will be Sunday at crosstown rival Everton.

MLS: Carles Gil scored the tying goal in his league debut and the New England Revolution held on for a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas in an opener at Frisco, Texas.

FOOTBALL

NFL: A person familiar with the decision said the Kansas City Chiefs are placing the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford, who was poised to hit free agency after the best season of his career.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Kyle Busch moved into position for a three-race weekend sweep in his hometown, holding on in double-overtime to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas. Busch held off John Hunter Nemechek on the last lap, adding his 93rd career Xfinity series win to his Friday win in the Truck Series.

