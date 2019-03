Feathered Ink, a three-season women’s writing retreat in Winter Harbor on Maine’s Schoodic peninsula, is accepting applications for its first retreat July 12-15. The deadline for application is March 31.

Feathered Ink Women’s Writers Retreat encourages emerging writers, established writers, students in degree programs and storytellers from all backgrounds and demographics to apply. Residency fellowships consist of one of the following: a long weekend (four days), one week or two weeks. Additionally, there will be one-month residency fellowships awarded each calendar year for March-April, May-July and September-November.

The retreat cottages can accommodate up to six writers with a private rooms and shared studio space. A library, common dining room, full kitchen and common gathering room, as well as an expansive deck overlooking the back meadow are all available for writers to use. The ocean, the Schoodic section of Acadia National Park and downtown Winter Harbor, with an arts center, shops and restaurants are all close by.

Feathered Ink accepts applications from women writers older than 18 who are working in any genre. There are no fees to attend beyond the initial application fee of $30. Residencies will be awarded by an admissions committee comprising a revolving group of writers who serve anonymously for one to two years.

The sole criteria for acceptance is a two- to three-page writer’s statement and a writing sample of up to 3,000 words of prose, up to three poems (no more than eight pages total) or plays of up to eight pages. For oral storytellers, submissions should include a three- to five-minute oration as an audio attachment. For details, visit featheredink.org.

