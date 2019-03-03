Bowdoin has been chosen as one of the four sectional host sites for the third and fourth rounds of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Polar Bears (28-1), ranked No. 3 in the nation, will play SUNY New Paltz (25-4) in a Sweet 16 matchup at 7 p.m. Friday, immediately following a 5 p.m. game between DeSales (27-2) and Ithaca (24-5).
Friday’s winners meet at 7 p.m. Saturday to determine which team will advance to the national semifinals in Salem, Virginia.
Bowdoin also hosted first- and second-round games this weekend. The Polar Bears cruised to a 93-73 win over Hunter on Friday, then defeated Smith 87-78 on Saturday.
Top-ranked Thomas More, second-ranked St. Thomas (Minn.) and ninth-ranked Scranton are the other sectional hosts.
