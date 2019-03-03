A procession will make its way through southern Maine as the body of Berwick firefighter Joel Barnes is escorted from Dover, New Hampshire, to an Old Orchard Beach funeral home.

The procession will leave at about 2 p.m. from the Tasker Funeral Home in Dover where firefighters have kept a 24-hour vigil over Barnes’ body, and make its way to the Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home at 36 Portland Ave., at about 3:30 p.m.

Fire trucks from several communities will be stationed on highway overpasses along the route on the Maine Turnpike.

There will be a private family service for Barnes this week. Details for a public memorial are expected to be announced later this week.

Barnes, 32, of Shapleigh, died Friday after becoming trapped in an apartment fire at 10 Bell St., Berwick.

He had been with the department since 2016 and had worked as a firefighter and paramedic in Maine and South Carolina. Barnes has been credited with saving his fellow firefighter, Mitchell Manfredi, by jumping on him to protect him from the heat and flames while they awaited rescue on the third floor.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze that displaced 10 people from the three-floor four-unit building. Dozens of firefighters from 17 communities converged on the scene to extinguish the fire.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

< Previous

Next >